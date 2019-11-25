Trial begins in Burnaby crash that killed Brazilian exchange student

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains information that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A trial is underway for two men accused in the death of a teenage exchange student from Brazil, who was struck and killed at a Burnaby crosswalk on Jan. 17, 2018.

Paul Oliver Wong and Kai Man Cheu are pleading not guilty to a fatal pedestrian collision on Cariboo Road near the Highway 1 overpass that claimed the life of Fernanda Girotto.

READ MORE: Two drivers charged in Burnaby crosswalk death of Brazilian exchange student

Court heard Monday that Girotto was struck by a vehicle, allegedly owned by Wong, and the driver stopped to help.

As she lay in the crosswalk, she was hit by a second vehicle, allegedly driven by Cheu, but that vehicle didn’t stop.

She became wedged under the second vehicle and it’s alleged she was dragged 40 metres before the driver stopped.

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 Two men charged in Brazilian exchange student’s death in Burnaby crosswalk Two men charged in Brazilian exchange student’s death in Burnaby crosswalk

Court heard from a paramedic and police officer who attended the scene. The paramedic said they tried everything they could do to extricate her from under the car and resuscitate her, but she did not survive.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck at same Burnaby crosswalk where teenage girl was killed Wednesday

Wong and Cheu are both accused of driving without due care and attention. Wong is also accused of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Cheu is also charged with unsafe passing on the left and crossing a solid double line.

1:46 More calls from the public to fix dangerous stretch of Burnaby road More calls from the public to fix dangerous stretch of Burnaby road

Both of the accused were in court on Monday, but Cheu has been excused for the duration of the trial. His lawyer says he’s unable to take time off work.

The trial is scheduled to last four days.