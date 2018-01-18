Cyclist struck at same Burnaby crosswalk where teenage girl was killed Wednesday

A cyclist has been struck at the same crosswalk on Cariboo Road in Burnaby where a 15-year-old girl died Wednesday morning.

RCMP have closed the northbound lanes of Cariboo this hour, but the southbound lanes remain open.

It is believed the cyclist was not badly hurt.

Wednesday at 7:10 a.m. a teenage girl, believed to be an international student, was struck and killed at the scene.

The city has confirmed that residents have complained about the particular crosswalk in the 7200-block of Cariboo before.

“Our initial review last year indicated that a traffic signal may not be the best solution,” said Doug Louie, assistant director of engineering for the City of Burnaby. “We are continuing our review this year for other potential safety enhancements by looking at the details of past crashes to better understand the problem. We will be completing this as soon as possible, including a review of the circumstances related to the recent tragedy.”

Louie added that near this location, the city is planning to make changes to the intersection at Cariboo Road and Cariboo Drive to facilitate traffic in and out of the Drive and to help reduce traffic speeds along Cariboo Road.

