Regina man charged with attempted murder after teen shot in the leg: police

A Regina man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in a 17-year-old being shot in the leg, officials say.

Michael Tibor Mezaros, 23, is charged with attempted murder in relation to the alleged incident that took place at a Regina home on Oct. 10, 2019.

Following a four-month investigation by the Regina Police Service, Mezaros was arrested on Wednesday.

He made his first court appearance Thursday at Regina provincial court.

Meszaros is also charged with forcible confinement and assault from an unrelated incident that took place sometime between Oct. 10-12, police said.

