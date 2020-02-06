Menu

Crime

Regina man charged with attempted murder after teen shot in the leg: police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 4:26 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 4:42 pm
Michael Mezaros also faces additional charges from an unrelated incident.
Michael Mezaros also faces additional charges from an unrelated incident. File / Global News

A Regina man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in a 17-year-old being shot in the leg, officials say.

Michael Tibor Mezaros, 23, is charged with attempted murder in relation to the alleged incident that took place at a Regina home on Oct. 10, 2019.

READ MORE: 26-year-old man charged with attempted murder: Regina police

Following a four-month investigation by the Regina Police Service, Mezaros was arrested on Wednesday.

He made his first court appearance Thursday at Regina provincial court.

Meszaros is also charged with forcible confinement and assault from an unrelated incident that took place sometime between Oct. 10-12, police said.

READ MORE: Stratford man facing attempted murder charges in connection to hit and run

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
