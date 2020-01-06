Woman found dead at a home on Cameron Street: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating after finding a dead woman at a home in north central on Sunday night.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Cameron Street at about 11 p.m.

Major crime, forensic identification units and the coroner were called to help with the investigation, police say, adding they are in the process of identifying the woman and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

