Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman found dead at a home on Cameron Street: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 9:49 am
Updated January 6, 2020 9:51 am
The Regina Police Service are investigating the death of a woman after discovering her body at home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Sunday night.
The Regina Police Service are investigating the death of a woman after discovering her body at home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Sunday night. Stewart Manhas / Global News

Regina police are investigating after finding a dead woman at a home in north central on Sunday night.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Cameron Street at about 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Death of woman found on Regina street on Boxing Day deemed not suspicious

Major crime, forensic identification units and the coroner were called to help with the investigation, police say, adding they are in the process of identifying the woman and notifying next of kin.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after man found dead on Regina street

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceDeathRegina Police ServiceCrime StoppersRPSNorth CentralDeath InvestigationMajor Crimewoman dead cameron street regina
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.