Woman found dead on Regina street on Boxing Day: police

An investigation is underway after Regina police say a woman was found dead on the street on Thursday.

Regina police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a woman lying on the ground outside.

Police, emergency medical services and the Regina Fire Department responded to the scene and found the woman, who was confirmed dead, officials say.

The area was secured, and Regina’s major crimes and forensic units attended the scene, along with the coroner.

Police say the deceased’s next of kin has been notified.

Police are working with the office of the chief coroner to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. An autopsy has been scheduled for next week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.