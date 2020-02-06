Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Similkameen, Hwy. 3

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, a snowfall warning has been issued for Highway 3 in B.C.’s southern Interior.

Environment Canada says Allison Pass on Highway 3, between Hope and Princeton, should see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow on Thursday. Allison Pass has an elevation of 1,343 metres.

The national weather agency also issued a snowfall warning for the Similkameen region, stating area residents should see 10 centimetres of snow on Thursday.

“An approaching Pacific low-pressure system is giving precipitation to parts of the southwest Interior,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“Periods of freezing rain over the Similkameen region will change to snow near noon. As the low moves to the east, the snow will end by late this evening with total accumulations of 10 centimetres expected.”

The highway warning was issued at 4:31 a.m. while the Similkameen warning was sent out at 10:08 a.m.

On Wednesday, the weather agency issued a snowfall warning for the south Okanagan and Highway 3. That warning predicted up to 30 centimetres from Hope to Princeton over a 24-hour period.

