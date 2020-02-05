Snowfall warning issued for South Okanagan, Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South Okanagan and Highway 3.

The national weather agency is forecasting snow for the South Okanagan, and is calling for 10 to 15 centimetres.

“Heavy snow has developed from Keremeos to Princeton this morning,” Environment Canada said in its warning, which was issued at 6:21 a.m. “Heavy snow is expected to continue through the morning before easing in the afternoon.”

Environment Canada added there’s also a risk of freezing rain near Princeton in the afternoon.

For Highway 3, snowfall of up to 30 cm over the next 24 hours is expected from Hope to Princeton.

“A Pacific warm front will move into the B.C. interior today, leading to a prolonged period of snow for Highway 3 Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass,” said Environment Canada.

The warning added that periods of snow will intensify in the evening, and that snow will continue into Thursday.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

