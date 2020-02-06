Menu

Edmonton sports

Sports

Edmonton Eskimos bring back linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 6, 2020 1:13 pm
Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback (31) dives forward for a first down past Edmonton Eskimos linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (5) during first half football action in the CFL East semifinal in Montreal on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. .
Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback (31) dives forward for a first down past Edmonton Eskimos linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (5) during first half football action in the CFL East semifinal in Montreal on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday signed international linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox to a one-year contract extension which will run to the end of the 2020 CFL season.

Story continues below advertisement

Santos-Knox, 25, will be entering his second season with the Eskimos — last season, he missed the first 15 games but played in the final three game of the season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos extend quarterback Trevor Harris through 2022

Santos-Knox recorded 15 defensive plays consisting of 13 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, and one special teams tackle.

Santos-Knox was a pending free-agent.

He previously played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2017 and 2018. Santos-Knox was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

