Edmonton Eskimos GM Brock Sunderland ready for CFL free agency

Send this page to someone via email

Last year, the Edmonton Eskimos won free agency.

After losing franchise quarterback Mike Reilly to the B.C Lions, vice president of football and general manager Brock Sunderland responded with a flurry of signings — not just quantity but quality.

Trevor Harris, SirVincent Rogers,Greg Ellingson, Larry Dean, Don Unamba, Ricky Collins Jr and DaVaris Daniels were among those who joined the Eskimos on free agency day in 2019.

The Eskimos were the hands down the winners last February, but in November it was the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who won the Grey Cup.

“The goal is not to win free agency, the goal is to win the Grey Cup. Tweet This

“Last year was a very unique situation for a number of reasons,” Sunderland said as he sat in his office overlooking a snow covered Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

“Number one, there was an unknown CBA [collective bargaining agreement], there was no set cap amount and there was even more pending free agents last year than there is this year.”

The quarterbacks were also part of it last year.

Reilly, Harris and Bo Levi Mitchell were all up and it seemed no moves could be made until the star QBs landed. Once they signed and teams knew how much money they had left to spend and the flood gates opened.

This year also has an unknown element to it. The CFL has instituted a negotiating window that opens Feb. 2 and will stay open until Feb. 9.

2:20 How CFL players stay in the game during off-season How CFL players stay in the game during off-season

For Sunderland, the approach wont change for the Eskimos, just they way they go about it.

“You can discuss things sooner [with agents and players], but the strategy is gong to remain the same for us, you try and get the best players you can that fit within the parameters of the salary cap and fit within your scheme.”

Teams will be bound to their offers that will all be registered with the league and the Players Association so it may stop teams from trying to drive up prices for other teams while talking with the same player.

So far the Eskimos have re-signed a handful of their own free agents. Running back Shaq Cooper, returner Christion Jones, defensive back Brian Walker.

And, just this week, offensive lineman David Beard, safety Jordan Hoover and reports are thatw Western all star defensive lineman Mike Moore is also under contract.

Story continues below advertisement

Defensive linemen Nick Usher and Kendal Vickers have agreed to a futures contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

0:42 Eskimos introduce team’s new coaching staff to Edmontonians Eskimos introduce team’s new coaching staff to Edmontonians

The Eskimos still have several big name players without contracts like receiver DaVaris Daniels and, 13-year Eskimo, full back Calvin McCarty on offence. The entire linebacking corps of Larry Dean, Don Unamba and Jovan Santos-Knox as well as defensive backs Money Hunter and Josh Johnson are all looking for new deals on defense.

Free agency hits at 10 a.m. MST on Feb. 11.

Eskimos remaining free agents:

BAZZIE Alex A DL Marshall

BOND Travis A OL North Carolina

COLQUHOUN Arjen N DB Michigan State

DANIELS DaVaris A WR Notre Dame

DEAN Larry A LB Valdosta State

DRAHEIM Tommie A OL San Diego State

GABLE C.J. A RB USC

GLASS Tyquwan A DB Fresno State

HUNTER Monshadrik A DB Arkansas State

JACKSON Martese A RB Florida Atlantic

JOHNSON Josh A DB Purdue

JOSEPH Jesse N DL Connecticut

KILGORE Logan A QB Middle Tennessee State

MACKIE Mark N DL McMaster

MCCARTY Calvin N FB Western Washington

MULUMBA-TSHIMANGA, Christophe N LB Maine

PARKER Anthony N WR Calgary

RUBY Jacob N OL Richmond

SANTOS-KNOX Jovan A LB Massachusetts

SMITH Jamill A WR Ball State

ST. JOHN Josiah N OL Oklahoma

TUCK James N FB York

UNAMBA Don A DB Southern Arkansas