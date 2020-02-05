Menu

Yellow Cab driver charged for refusing breath sample after Vancouver collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 3:48 pm
A "Yellow Cab" taxi drives along Burrard Street at Broadway Avenue, Vancouver, B.C., October 24, 2014. .
A "Yellow Cab" taxi drives along Burrard Street at Broadway Avenue, Vancouver, B.C., October 24, 2014. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Vancouver police say a Yellow Cab taxi driver has been charged, after refusing to provide a breath sample following a collision on Monday.

Police say the Yellow Cab driver rear-ended another vehicle around 8:30 p.m., near Cambie Street and 37th Avenue.

READ MORE: Vancouver taxi companies seek court injunction, say drivers losing $100 per day to Uber, Lyft

Both drivers were treated by paramedics at the scene, and released without injuries.

Coroner’s report shows Yellow Cab driver was impaired in July 2015 crash
Coroner’s report shows Yellow Cab driver was impaired in July 2015 crash

But police say an investigation by officers at the scene led to the cabbie being charged with “fail or refuse to provide a breath sample.”

READ MORE: Vancouver police did not contribute to Car2Go crash that killed cab driver: watchdog

Vancouver police said the investigation was ongoing, and that the department’s taxi liaison had reached out to Yellow Cab.

Global News has requested comment from Yellow Cab about the status of the driver.

