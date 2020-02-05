Yellow Cab driver charged for refusing breath sample after Vancouver collision

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a Yellow Cab taxi driver has been charged, after refusing to provide a breath sample following a collision on Monday.

Police say the Yellow Cab driver rear-ended another vehicle around 8:30 p.m., near Cambie Street and 37th Avenue.

Both drivers were treated by paramedics at the scene, and released without injuries.

But police say an investigation by officers at the scene led to the cabbie being charged with “fail or refuse to provide a breath sample.”

Vancouver police said the investigation was ongoing, and that the department’s taxi liaison had reached out to Yellow Cab.

Global News has requested comment from Yellow Cab about the status of the driver.

