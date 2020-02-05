Menu

Education

College in Penticton cancels classes because of unsafe weather conditions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 2:38 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 2:40 pm
Sprott Shaw College said while classes are cancelled for Wednesday afternoon, the campus will still remain open.
Global News

A Penticton college has cancelled its afternoon classes on Wednesday because of unsafe weather conditions.

Sprott Shaw College made the announcement on Wednesday morning via social media, just before 10:30 a.m., but said the campus will remain open for anyone who would like to work in the classroom or the lab.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the South Okanagan, saying the area will receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Wednesday.

Heavy snow was expected throughout the morning before easing in the afternoon.

 

