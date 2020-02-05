College in Penticton cancels classes because of unsafe weather conditions

A Penticton college has cancelled its afternoon classes on Wednesday because of unsafe weather conditions.
Sprott Shaw College made the announcement on Wednesday morning via social media, just before 10:30 a.m., but said the campus will remain open for anyone who would like to work in the classroom or the lab.
Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the South Okanagan, saying the area will receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Wednesday.
Heavy snow was expected throughout the morning before easing in the afternoon.
