College in Penticton cancels classes because of unsafe weather conditions

A Penticton college has cancelled its afternoon classes on Wednesday because of unsafe weather conditions.

Sprott Shaw College made the announcement on Wednesday morning via social media, just before 10:30 a.m., but said the campus will remain open for anyone who would like to work in the classroom or the lab.

#Penticton campus afternoon classes are cancelled today due to unsafe weather conditions. The campus will remain open for any who would like to come and work in the classroom or the lab. — Sprott Shaw College – Canada (@sprottshaw) February 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the South Okanagan, saying the area will receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Wednesday.

Heavy snow was expected throughout the morning before easing in the afternoon.

The snow is coming down hard this hour in #Penticton causing slippery road conditions, travel and weather advisories, and some cancelled classes. #BCStorm @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/HgMioZUhft — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) February 5, 2020