Entertainment

Rocker Dee Snider bashes Super Bowl halftime show, Shakira’s ‘pole humping’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 3:39 pm
Dee Snider of Twisted Sister performs live on stage at Bloodstock Festival in 2016.
Dee Snider of Twisted Sister performs live on stage at Bloodstock Festival in 2016. Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rejoiced on Sunday evening after watching the pair headline Super Bowl LIV‘s highly anticipated halftime show together.

The fiery hot pop duo successfully stole the show with a joint, career-spanning, female-empowering set — which also paid homage to Latino culture.

However, one rock veteran disagreed with the tens of thousands of jaw-dropped fans following the performance.

As a result of Shakira and J-Lo’s “pole humping,” “a– slapping, a– shaking” antics, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister took to Twitter openly criticizing the Super Bowl on Monday.

“If that’s the [NFL’s] requirements for a halftime show, none of the rock bands I know can or will do that,” wrote the 64-year-old.
READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez is 50. Why are we so obsessed with her age?

In response to one of his fans, the We’re Not Gonna Take it singer posted a sardonic tweet which was indirectly aimed towards J-Lo, 50, and Shakira, 43.

Harshly referring to the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s athletic, pole-dancing performance, the fan tweeted “Nothing says feminism like stripper poles.”

Further insinuating the musicians’ performance was inappropriate, Snider sarcastically replied, “They made such a powerful statement for women’s equality.”

This wasn’t the first time Snider threw shade at the 2020 halftime headliners either. When they were revealed as the official acts last September, he tweeted, “@shakira and @jlo for this year’s @nfl halftime show!?

“Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game, is completely ignored. I guess we don’t shake our a– enough!” he concluded.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert grills Donald Trump in post-pre-Super Bowl interview

Since then, Snider’s opinions on the matter have continued to spark controversy.

While some sided with the musician, many criticized him and proceeded to question his relevancy in the music industry.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say

“Wait! Dee Snider is still alive?” asked one Twitter user.

READ MORE: Slipknot plots North American ‘Knotfest Roadshow’ tour, 3 Canadian dates

In response to the backlash, Snider claimed his words about this year’s halftime show were “taken out of context.”

“Hump away, ladies, hump away,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning. “I just want to see rock represented at future Super Bowl halftime shows!”

Metallica and AC/DC were two of the bands the veteran rockers said he’d like to see headline one of the NFL’s future events.

When demanded by a user to just “start the damn petition” — for a rock band to headline a future Super Bowl halftime show — Snider replied, “I would… but I don’t know how! I’ll ask Siri…”

Super Bowl LV will take place on Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. at the Raymond James Stadium.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
