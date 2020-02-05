Rocker Dee Snider bashes Super Bowl halftime show, Shakira’s ‘pole humping’

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rejoiced on Sunday evening after watching the pair headline Super Bowl LIV‘s highly anticipated halftime show together.

The fiery hot pop duo successfully stole the show with a joint, career-spanning, female-empowering set — which also paid homage to Latino culture.

However, one rock veteran disagreed with the tens of thousands of jaw-dropped fans following the performance.

As a result of Shakira and J-Lo’s “pole humping,” “a– slapping, a– shaking” antics, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister took to Twitter openly criticizing the Super Bowl on Monday.

“If that’s the [NFL’s] requirements for a halftime show, none of the rock bands I know can or will do that,” wrote the 64-year-old.

In response to one of his fans, the We’re Not Gonna Take it singer posted a sardonic tweet which was indirectly aimed towards J-Lo, 50, and Shakira, 43.

Harshly referring to the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s athletic, pole-dancing performance, the fan tweeted “Nothing says feminism like stripper poles.”

Further insinuating the musicians’ performance was inappropriate, Snider sarcastically replied, “They made such a powerful statement for women’s equality.”

They made such a powerful statement for women’s equality. #justsayin https://t.co/5LfT7OMRQi — Dee Snider (@deesnider) February 3, 2020

This wasn’t the first time Snider threw shade at the 2020 halftime headliners either. When they were revealed as the official acts last September, he tweeted, “@shakira and @jlo for this year’s @nfl halftime show!?

“Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game, is completely ignored. I guess we don’t shake our a– enough!” he concluded.

Since then, Snider’s opinions on the matter have continued to spark controversy.

While some sided with the musician, many criticized him and proceeded to question his relevancy in the music industry.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say

They actually did. What @shakira and @JLo showed the entire world is that THERE IS NOTHING WRONG with a woman's body! I was empowered and excited to see their performance. The lack of LIKES on your tweet should tell you something. https://t.co/JX3PVuLo8t — Alana Evans (@alanaevansxxx) February 3, 2020

Dee Snider dissed the NFL for halftime entertainment choices. Wait. Who? I remember when Twisted Sister was around. As I recall, they had maybe one hit. Is he still around? Or maybe I should say, "Is he still relevant?" — Arlene Angel (@Angelwings96701) September 29, 2019

I didn’t watch the Super Bowl halftime show but if Dee Snider is against it it must’ve been great! #SuperBowlHalftimeShow — Chris Anger (@ChrisAnger2) February 4, 2020

Dee Snider attacked the SB halftime show? 80s rebels really just became today's racists and conservatives — Indiana Naker (@Phllp_Wnslw) February 4, 2020

“Wait! Dee Snider is still alive?” asked one Twitter user.

In response to the backlash, Snider claimed his words about this year’s halftime show were “taken out of context.”

“Hump away, ladies, hump away,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning. “I just want to see rock represented at future Super Bowl halftime shows!”

Metallica and AC/DC were two of the bands the veteran rockers said he’d like to see headline one of the NFL’s future events.

My point about this years @NFL halftime show isn’t a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it’s frustration that week after week rock is the go to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl! And I don’t think I’m popular enough for that slot. But @Metallica… — Dee Snider (@deesnider) September 27, 2019

When demanded by a user to just “start the damn petition” — for a rock band to headline a future Super Bowl halftime show — Snider replied, “I would… but I don’t know how! I’ll ask Siri…”

Super Bowl LV will take place on Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. at the Raymond James Stadium.