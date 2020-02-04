Slipknot plots North American ‘Knotfest Roadshow’ tour, 3 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been six months since Slipknot last played in Canada, however, it seems they’ll be re-Surfacing in the country yet again this June.

That’s right, on Tuesday, the nine-piece heavy metal act announced its second-ever North American leg of the critically acclaimed Knotfest Roadshow, along with its star-studded lineup.

Joining the Psychosocial headbangers for the 2020 rendition of the festival will be not only A Day to Remember, but Underoath and Code Orange too.

The 17-date trek kicks off in Syracuse, N.Y., on May 30, before concluding four weeks later on June 25 in Woodlands, Texas.

#KNOTFESTRoadshow returns to North America May 30 – June 25, 2020 featuring Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. OT9 Fan Club pre-sales start today at 12pm. Tickets & VIP Packages on-sale this Friday, February 7 at 10am here: https://t.co/GrA4MZdkqf pic.twitter.com/XBVg0leSeL — Slipknot (@slipknot) February 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Along the way, Slipknot and co. will play three Canadian shows in three different cities: Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto.

Slipknot was founded in 1995 and has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. They have been nominated for 10 Grammy awards and won their first in 2006 for their metal anthem Before I Forget.

They launched their own festival entitled “Knotfest” in 2012 and It has occurred annually ever since. The “Roadshow” version of the tour, however, was officially introduced in 2019.

Though the tour hit Toronto last year with heavy metal giants Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth, 2020 will be the first time ever that Quebec residents will be able to easily access the world-renowned event.

For additional tour dates, updates and information, you can visit the official Slipknot website.

Story continues below advertisement

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot’s latest studio album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

An exclusive Slipknot “Outside the 9” fan club presale is currently underway.

Remaining tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. ET.

‘Knotfest Roadshow’ 2020 tour dates

May 30 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

May 31 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 2 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 4 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron

June 5 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell

June 6 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

June 8 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

June 12 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

June 14 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

June 15 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 18 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 22 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 23 — Austin, Tex. @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 25 — The Woodlands, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Story continues below advertisement