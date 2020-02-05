Evacuation order issued for 27 properties between Hope and Yale due to ‘debris flow’

Send this page to someone via email

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued evacuation orders for 27 properties between Hope and Yale due to heavy rain and flood concerns.

The district issued a state of local emergency Tuesday night, warning that the downpour was causing “debris flow/debris flood” in the area.

The majority of the properties are located on Dogwood Valley Road, Baker Road and Yurkin Road.

Evacuated residents are being asked to register at the Yale Community Centre at 65050 Albert St. in Yale for further instructions and support.

The new evacuations come after a state of local emergency and evacuation order were implemented in the District of Kent over the weekend, after a washout affected Rockwell Drive in Harrison Hot Springs and damaged water infrastructure for nearby lakefront properties.

That order, which was re-issued Tuesday, covers about 40 properties and was implemented due to concerns of floodwaters originating from Trout Lake Creek.

The district says it is working with the Ministry of Transportation and a contractor to restore road access and potable water to area residents.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Safety announced disaster financial assistance for people affected by flooding from the rainstorm in regions around the South Coast.

British Columbians can access the DFA application online.