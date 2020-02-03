Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

People stranded at Sasquatch Mountain can drive out Monday afternoon: Ministry

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 3:36 pm
Hundreds still trapped at Sasquatch Mountain Resort after storm washes out road
Crews are rushing to repair the only road in or out of Sasquatch Mountain in the Hemlock Valley with hundreds of people still trapped since Friday. Shelby Lim from Sasquatch Mountain Resort has an update Monday from the Minister of Transportation and Highways.

There was good news Monday for the hundreds of people trapped at Sasquatch Mountain Resort, after a landslide took out the only road to the area.

The Ministry of Transportation said emergency road repairs had progressed enough to allow a brief one-way opening of the road staring around noon on Monday.

READ MORE: Power restored, supply chain started for people trapped at Sasquatch Mountain Resort

People stuck at the resort will be able to follow a pilot vehicle out from the mountain in small groups, the ministry said.

Landslide leaves hundreds stranded at mountain resort outside Vancouver
Landslide leaves hundreds stranded at mountain resort outside Vancouver

Officials with the resort said locals will be allowed down first to get supplies and will be allowed to return to the mountain between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Visitors will be allowed to drive out in the second wave.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hundreds trapped on Sasquatch Mountain Resort after landslide cuts off road access

The landslide took place Friday night, seriously damaging a section of Hemlock Valley Road, trapping about 500 people and knocking out power to the resort.

Hundreds airlifted off B.C. mountain​ resort after landslide
Hundreds airlifted off B.C. mountain​ resort after landslide

The Ministry of Transportation had initially said it could take up to five days to restore a single lane of traffic to the resort.

BC Hydro crews were able to restore power early Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Flood watch ended for Metro Vancouver but evacuations, road washouts persist across B.C.

About 200 people have already been flown out from the resort by helicopter, at a $150 per-person charge.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness says those people should be reimbursed, given that evacuees are not charged for their rescue in other situations.

“That’s the provincial policy and we ought to be following that policy in the case of Hemlock as well,” he told Global News.

Throness is also advocating for the road to be upgraded while repairs take place, to accommodate future development in the Hemlock Valley.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the perfect time to do it, while we’re fixing that road, and about 1,500 metres were taken out, that’s over a kilometre, why don’t we do the rest?” he said.

“I think it’s high time we do that.”

The ministry says crews will continue to work 24 hours a day to repair the road until it can be safely opened to single-lane alternating traffic.

It said subject to weather, it hoped to achieve that goal within the next several days.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
landslideSasquatchhemlock valley roadSasquatch Mountainhemlock landslidesasquatch landslidesasquatch mountain landslidetrapped in sasquatchtrapped sasquatch
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.