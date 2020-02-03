People stranded at Sasquatch Mountain can drive out Monday afternoon: Ministry

Send this page to someone via email

There was good news Monday for the hundreds of people trapped at Sasquatch Mountain Resort, after a landslide took out the only road to the area.

The Ministry of Transportation said emergency road repairs had progressed enough to allow a brief one-way opening of the road staring around noon on Monday.

People stuck at the resort will be able to follow a pilot vehicle out from the mountain in small groups, the ministry said.

Officials with the resort said locals will be allowed down first to get supplies and will be allowed to return to the mountain between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Visitors will be allowed to drive out in the second wave.

The landslide took place Friday night, seriously damaging a section of Hemlock Valley Road, trapping about 500 people and knocking out power to the resort.

The Ministry of Transportation had initially said it could take up to five days to restore a single lane of traffic to the resort.

BC Hydro crews were able to restore power early Sunday afternoon.

About 200 people have already been flown out from the resort by helicopter, at a $150 per-person charge.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness says those people should be reimbursed, given that evacuees are not charged for their rescue in other situations.

“That’s the provincial policy and we ought to be following that policy in the case of Hemlock as well,” he told Global News.

Throness is also advocating for the road to be upgraded while repairs take place, to accommodate future development in the Hemlock Valley.

“This is the perfect time to do it, while we’re fixing that road, and about 1,500 metres were taken out, that’s over a kilometre, why don’t we do the rest?” he said.

“I think it’s high time we do that.”

The ministry says crews will continue to work 24 hours a day to repair the road until it can be safely opened to single-lane alternating traffic.

It said subject to weather, it hoped to achieve that goal within the next several days.