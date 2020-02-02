‘It could be serious’: People trapped on Sasquatch Mountain worry about supplies, power

More than 36 hours after a landslide and washout trapped hundreds of people at Sasquatch Mountain Resort near Agassiz, B.C., residents and guests are worried about running out of food, fuel and other supplies.

The landslide came down Friday night on Hemlock Valley Road, washing away a section of the only access route to and from the ski resort. Power has also been lost at the resort, which could also be due to the slide.

The Ministry of Transportation says it could take up to five days to restore just a single lane of traffic on the road, and is telling people to stay at the resort until then.

But local volunteer firefighter Jim Brian is worried there’s not enough food or propane on the mountain for people to last that long.

“We’re going to be short,” he said Sunday. “We’re going to be really short, so we need to somehow deal with that.

“We need to try to come up with some way to provide food for the people up here so they’re not spending their whole life savings just to survive for the next four or five days.”

Resort spokesperson Shelby Lim says three helicopters have been contracted to fly guests off the mountain, and have taken roughly 150 people so far. She anticipates the majority of guests will be back home by Monday.

Those same helicopters are being used to transport food and supplies back up as needed, along with propane for the backup generators used to power the main lodge and cabins.

“If anybody is running out of anything, we’re here to help and assist,” Lim said. “We’ve got lots of food up here, the helicopter companies are able to bring in more fuel.

“Anybody who lives on the mountain, if they need medicine, diapers, dog food, anything, we can get back to them and help them.”

Lim said notices have been posted around the resort and online telling people to bring any requests for supplies to the guest services team.

While the cafeteria and pub at the resort are serving food, people are still being charged for those meals, though Lim says staff discounts are being applied.

Brian says he doesn’t blame the resort for covering its costs but adds the true test will be how to keep people fed and supplied in the days ahead.

“There’s 50, 60 of us who live up here year-round,” he said. “People who come up here, they don’t stock up on supplies like that, they just bring enough for the weekend.

“We’ve never had this experience up here before. So we’re learning as we go. But it could be serious.”

Meanwhile, those looking to get off the mountain have to pay $150 each to earn a seat on one of the helicopters, which Brian says will add up quickly for families.

“There are people up here with medical conditions and … important medical appointments, and to charge them $150 to get off the mountain?” he said.

“I understand it’s no slam against anybody, but I’m wondering what the provincial emergency program is doing, or if they are doing anything, to accommodate these problems.”

Global News has reached out to Emergency Management BC for comment on how the province is helping with sending supplies up the mountain and potentially covering the costs of those helicopter trips.

BC Hydro, meanwhile, has taken its own helicopter out to survey the scene and try to find the source of the power outage, but said later that “no visible problem was identified.”

Crews are en route to the mountain to try and restore power, but it is not yet known whether the solution will hold for the long term.

In the meantime, Lim assured that resort staff is doing everything they can to manage the situation as they wait for the road to be cleared.

“No one is going to starve, no one is going to freeze,” she said. “Supplies can be brought in as needed.

“We’re not in a state of panic here for guests trying to get off the mountain.”