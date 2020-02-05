Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Is porn healthy in a relationship? Experts say there’s a balance

By Olivia Bowden Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 11:41 am
Is pornography bad for relationships? Sex expert Jessica O’Reilly weighs in
WATCH: Pamela Anderson recently spoke out against pornography, calling it "a public hazard of unprecedented seriousness." Our sex expert Jessica O'Reilly dropped by The Morning Show to debunk myths about porn.

Pornography can be a sensitive subject in a relationship — especially if there hasn’t been a discussion about boundaries and what each partner is comfortable with. 

But according to experts, pornography isn’t inherently “bad.”

In fact, it can even be beneficial, depending on the situation and how it’s used, said Jessica’ O’Reilly, a Toronto-based relationship expert and host of the Sex with Dr. Jess podcast. 

READ MORE: Does watching porn count as cheating? Experts debate digital infidelity

“There is this myth that porn is a public health hazard … but the reality is, the effects of porn, when you actually study the effects, are not as detrimental as we’d like to believe,” she said. 

Myths surrounding porn consumption, including that it impacts our relationships and disrupts monogamous sex lives, are incorrect, she told hosts on Global News’ The Morning Show.

Story continues below advertisement

While past research has pointed to porn as a reason for a relationship’s demise, current studies claim that those researchers had inaccurate assumptions about why people watch porn in the first place.

Have you ever ‘micro cheated’ on your partner?
Have you ever ‘micro cheated’ on your partner?


Studies from the last few years found porn is associated with higher sexual satisfaction and openness among partnered women. But it truly depends on why someone is using pornography, researchers at Michigan State university explain. 

Porn does become a problem if one partner becomes preoccupied with it, and ignores their “romantic, family and work life,” because of it, the researchers explained. 

“People say they’re addicted to porn, but the reality is, it is often a symptom of the problem,” said O’Reilly. “If porn is an issue in your relationship, there’s probably something else beneath the surface causing these issues.”

Does porn lead to cheating? 

Pornography is a common part of many people’s lives, with about 46 per cent of men and 31 per cent of women watching weekly. Researchers suggest the rates are lower for women because they may not be as interested in the content, as it’s usually marketed towards heterosexual men. 

But porn is usually not the sole cause of someone cheating in a relationship, said O’Reilly. 

READ MORE: ‘Micro-cheating’ and declining monogamy: Dating trends for 2020

“This is a scapegoat thing. We say ‘porn made me do it’ when in fact it’s narcissism, relationship deficits, issues around sexual personality and compatibility,” she said. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything we see, we don’t necessarily emulate,” she said.

How laughter can benefit your love life
How laughter can benefit your love life

Watching porn without your partner knowing isn’t a problem on its own, but it depends on your intentions, said Natasha Sharma, a Toronto-based relationship expert. 

“If watching becomes a substitute for sex or stimulation by your own partner, this is where this is likely to become a problem,” she said in a previous Global News report. 

Watching porn responsibly while in a relationship 

Relying on porn as a guide to sex and trying to emulate it is a problem, as it’s not realistic, said O’Reilly. “When we do that, we often fall short,” she said.

READ MORE: A public affair: When cheaters get caught through social media

“Use it in moderation and be very honest with your partner about it,” she said. “If you don’t agree on porn, then you’re probably not compatible.”

“The more out in the open it is, the more the couple itself is likely to benefit from its use.”

For more information about pornography and relationships watch Jessica O’Reilly in the video above.

—With files from Global News’ Arti Patel

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RelationshipspornographyJessica O’ReillyHealthy relationshipsrelationship problemscheating and porncheating in relationshiphealthy relationshipis watching porn cheatingporn and relationshipspornography and relationshipswatching porn responsibly
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.