Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Flight to evacuate Canadians from Wuhan, China delayed as virus concerns swell

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2020 8:29 am
Updated February 5, 2020 8:46 am
Second case of novel coronavirus in B.C.
WATCH: Second case of novel coronavirus in B.C.

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed Canadians stranded in a Chinese city under quarantine have been told a flight that would bring them home has been delayed.

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old student from Quebec who is in Wuhan, says she got an email from the Canadian Embassy about the delay.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 251 Canadians among thousands quarantined on Japanese cruise ship

She says the flight that was scheduled to leave early Thursday morning, local time, is now expected to leave in the evening.

The email says the delay was “due to circumstances beyond the control of the Government of Canada.”

Novel coronavirus: Canadian citizens stuck in China set to leave in hours
Novel coronavirus: Canadian citizens stuck in China set to leave in hours

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said the plane would wait in Vietnam for permission from Chinese authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan but the plane has room for only 250 passengers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Coronaviruschina coronaviruscoronavirus newswuhan chinaCanada CoronavirusChina virus newscanada evacuees wuhanwuhan evacuees
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.