Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

‘It wasn’t like a video game’: Crown targets Marpole killer’s credibility in cross-examination

By Simon Little and Rumina Daya Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 10:09 pm
Updated February 4, 2020 10:11 pm
Man on trial for Vancouver double murder grilled by Crown
WATCH: Man on trial for Vancouver double murder grilled by Crown

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not suitable for all readers

Cross examination of the man who admitted to killing a Vancouver couple in 2017 resumed in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday, with prosecutors taking aim at the accused’s credibility.

On the stand Tuesday Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam again described the Sept. 27, 2017 killings in detail, but has maintained his plea of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Police found Richard Jones, 68, and his wife Dianna Mah-Jones, 64, dead in the shower of their home near West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street. Jones had more than 100 stab wounds.

The court heard that Kam was in the home for nearly two and a half hours on the day of the killing.

READ MORE: ‘You’re an animal’: Video shows police frustration with Vancouver killer during interrogation

Story continues below advertisement

Kam described forcing his way into the home with a hatchet in one hand and a knife in the other.

Before Mah-Jones’ throat was slit, she scratched Kam on the face, resulting in a crucial piece of evidence: DNA that investigators found under her fingernails.

Court in Rocky Rambo trial watches interrogation video
Court in Rocky Rambo trial watches interrogation video

On Tuesday, Crown questioned Kam about his motive in the killings, asking if it was because Mah-Jones, who was bringing groceries into her home, was elderly, Chinese, and because she reminded him of his mother — who Crown suggested he loathed.

Kam, who described Mah-Jones screaming for help, rejected all three assertions.

READ MORE: ‘I want to play video games,’ B.C. murder suspect tells police in video shown at trial

Kam repeated his description of using the hatchet to attack Jones, Tuesday. Crown suggested that Kam took his time with the killings, and took pleasure from inflicting pain and suffering on Jones, who used a walker.

Kam’s response: “I don’t think so.”

Defence argues double murder suspect Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam had mental disorder
Defence argues double murder suspect Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam had mental disorder

Defence has argued that Kam, who has previously described his obsession with video games, was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killing, and believed he was in one of his games.

Crown also took aim at that argument Tuesday, noting that he lied to interrogator when he was questioned and arguing he had thrown his bloody shoes and clothes in the trash in a bid to destroy evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

“It wasn’t like a video game,” said prosecutor Daniel Mulligan.

Crown said Kam was putting on an act when he said he didn’t kill anyone during his questioning, another assertion Kam denied.

Kam testified he remembered killing Mah-Jones and her husband, but he said he’s not immoral so he doesn’t understand how he didn’t feel anything if he did it.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
rocky rambo wei nam kamMarpole Double Murderrocky ramboRockymental disorderrocky rambo trialMarpole Murder Video Gamesdouble killing trialmarpole rocky rambo
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.