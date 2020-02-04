‘It wasn’t like a video game’: Crown targets Marpole killer’s credibility in cross-examination

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not suitable for all readers

Cross examination of the man who admitted to killing a Vancouver couple in 2017 resumed in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday, with prosecutors taking aim at the accused’s credibility.

On the stand Tuesday Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam again described the Sept. 27, 2017 killings in detail, but has maintained his plea of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Police found Richard Jones, 68, and his wife Dianna Mah-Jones, 64, dead in the shower of their home near West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street. Jones had more than 100 stab wounds.

The court heard that Kam was in the home for nearly two and a half hours on the day of the killing.

Story continues below advertisement

Kam described forcing his way into the home with a hatchet in one hand and a knife in the other.

Before Mah-Jones’ throat was slit, she scratched Kam on the face, resulting in a crucial piece of evidence: DNA that investigators found under her fingernails.

1:40 Court in Rocky Rambo trial watches interrogation video Court in Rocky Rambo trial watches interrogation video

On Tuesday, Crown questioned Kam about his motive in the killings, asking if it was because Mah-Jones, who was bringing groceries into her home, was elderly, Chinese, and because she reminded him of his mother — who Crown suggested he loathed.

Kam, who described Mah-Jones screaming for help, rejected all three assertions.

Kam repeated his description of using the hatchet to attack Jones, Tuesday. Crown suggested that Kam took his time with the killings, and took pleasure from inflicting pain and suffering on Jones, who used a walker.

Kam’s response: “I don’t think so.”

2:26 Defence argues double murder suspect Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam had mental disorder Defence argues double murder suspect Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam had mental disorder

Defence has argued that Kam, who has previously described his obsession with video games, was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killing, and believed he was in one of his games.

Crown also took aim at that argument Tuesday, noting that he lied to interrogator when he was questioned and arguing he had thrown his bloody shoes and clothes in the trash in a bid to destroy evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

“It wasn’t like a video game,” said prosecutor Daniel Mulligan.

Crown said Kam was putting on an act when he said he didn’t kill anyone during his questioning, another assertion Kam denied.

Kam testified he remembered killing Mah-Jones and her husband, but he said he’s not immoral so he doesn’t understand how he didn’t feel anything if he did it.