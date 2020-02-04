Menu

Canada

London police to honour force’s first black officer with renaming of community room

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 4, 2020 9:47 am
London police are set to rename the community room at police headquarters in honour of the force's first black officer.
London police are hosting a ceremony on Tuesday to honour the force’s first black officer with the renaming of the community room at police headquarters.

Lewis (Bud) Coray served on the force for 30 years after becoming London’s first black cop in 1951.

On Tuesday, the community room at police headquarters will be renamed the Lewis (Bud) Coray Community Room, which will feature photos of his time in duty, and also celebrate the current diversity of the organization.

Coray and members of his family will be on hand for Tuesday’s ceremony, along with current Chief Steve Williams, Mayor Ed Holder, London Police Services Board Chair Dr. Javeed Sukhera, and representatives of the London Police Association.

The ceremony is set to take place during Black History Month.

Tuesday’s ceremony follows the creation of the Lewis Coray Trailblazer Award for Youth, which offers opportunities for growth and success to youth from the African, Caribbean and black Canadian communities.

A ceremony for the Lewis Coray Trailblazer Award is scheduled for Feb. 27 at police headquarters.

