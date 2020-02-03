Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario’s Catholic teachers move ahead with province-wide strike after unsuccessful contract talks

By Alanna Rizza Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 8:06 pm
Newspaper ads on education in Ontario under scrutiny
WATCH ABOVE: With teachers’ strikes in Ontario all week long, the PR battle over education is now taking centre stage in Canada’s largest newspapers and questions are being raised about the group behind an ad campaign launched over the weekend. Travis Dhanraj has more.

Ontario’s English Catholic teachers are set to hold their second province-wide strike after an agreement wasn’t reached during negotiations with the provincial government on Monday.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) released a statement saying negotiations concluded without an agreement and that its members will be moving ahead with a province-wide strike on Tuesday.

“We understand the difficulty this creates for families, but we know most Ontarians agree that these actions are necessary to help us reach an agreement that will protect students in Ontario’s world-renowned publicly funded education system over the long term,” said OECTA President Liz Stuart in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Stuart also said the union will be ready to return to the negotiating table when the mediator calls it back.

Tuesday’s strike action is one of many education labour disruptions scheduled for this week as all four major teachers’ unions are engaged in some form of job action.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation has walkouts planned at select boards on Tuesday. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has several rotating strikes planned this week and is also set to hold a province-wide walkout on Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario governmentOntario EducationosstfETFOOntario schoolsOECTAOntario teachers' strikesOntario English Catholic Teachers' Associationontario school strikeOntario teachers unions
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.