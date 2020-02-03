Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario elementary teachers to resume strike action Monday after contract talks fail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 6:09 am
Ont. government & teachers unions clash ahead of job action
WATCH ABOVE: Parents across the GTA and the rest of the province are preparing for another week of rotating school closures. As Albert Delitala reports, families are trying to make the best of being caught in the middle of the dispute.

TORONTO – It’s shaping up to be another week of scrambling for thousands of parents of kids whose teachers are planning strike action.

Contract talks between the province and the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario collapsed Friday with ETFO saying its teachers would walk out at each board twice a week, starting Monday.

The school boards to be hit by elementary strikes Monday include: Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior-Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands – and a provincewide strike by ETFO is set for Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘We’re losing our patience’: Doug Ford slams teachers’ unions ahead of week filled with job action

All four major teachers’ unions have been without contracts since Aug. 31, and are all engaged in some form of job action. High school teachers announced last week they would resume their weekly rotating strikes on Tuesday, after not holding any during last week’s exam period.

Story continues below advertisement

Unions representing English Catholic teachers and teachers in the French system have bargaining scheduled this week.

Unions are asking for wage increases of around two per cent to keep up with inflation, but the government passed legislation last year capping wage hikes for all public sector workers to one per cent for three years. The teachers’ unions and several others are fighting it in court, arguing it infringes on collective bargaining rights.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntariopoliticsEducationETFOontario teachersElementary Teachers Federation of OntarioOntario teachers' strikesOntario elementary teachersOntario Teacher strikes
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.