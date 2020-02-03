Lethbridge police investigate suspected dog poisoning

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge are investigating reports that two dogs who died in the southern Alberta city over the weekend may have been poisoned.

According to a news release, the dogs began howling and “acting strangely” on Sunday morning before collapsing. They were taken to a local vet but died, police said.

Police are investigating a report that two dogs died over the weekend after being poisoned in a south side yard. The investigation is ongoing and all pet owners are advised to be cautious and watch out for strange food or items in yards. #yql https://t.co/aFwAbzvust — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) February 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

According to investigators, the owner believes the dogs may have been poisoned while in their yard in the 400 block of 28 Street South sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Police said they seized suspicious food from the backyard of the home.

Officers are asking people in Lethbridge, particularly those who live in the area, to be “extra vigilant” if they have young children or pets.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious piles of food being left out in northwest Calgary

“Watch out for any strange items in yards or common areas that dogs, cats or children could ingest,” police said in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information about this incident, or has experienced a similar incident is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.