Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man knocked out with bottle while trying to stop robbery at Winnipeg liquor store: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 1:56 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 2:16 pm
A man who reportedly attempted to thwart a robbery at a liquor store was hit by a bottle, police say.
A man who reportedly attempted to thwart a robbery at a liquor store was hit by a bottle, police say. Rick Bowmer/The Canadian Press

Police say a man who reportedly tried to stop a robbery at a Winnipeg liquor store over the weekend was knocked out after the suspects allegedly hit him with one of the bottles.

Officers were called to the Fort Richmond Liquor Mart around 10:50 p.m. Saturday following reports a customer had been assaulted.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Liquor Mart to close after brutal assault of employees; ‘secure’ entrance to be built

According to police, both the victim and the suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.

Investigators later met with the 67-year-old victim, who reportedly told them he had briefly lost consciousness after getting hit by the bottle but declined medical help.

Investigators from the major crimes unit are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Crime Wave: Liquor thefts become more violent
Crime Wave: Liquor thefts become more violent
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeAssaultWinnipeg crimeLiquor Mart RobberybottledBottlingWinnipeg Liquor Store Robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.