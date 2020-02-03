Man knocked out with bottle while trying to stop robbery at Winnipeg liquor store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man who reportedly tried to stop a robbery at a Winnipeg liquor store over the weekend was knocked out after the suspects allegedly hit him with one of the bottles.

Officers were called to the Fort Richmond Liquor Mart around 10:50 p.m. Saturday following reports a customer had been assaulted.

According to police, both the victim and the suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.

Investigators later met with the 67-year-old victim, who reportedly told them he had briefly lost consciousness after getting hit by the bottle but declined medical help.

Investigators from the major crimes unit are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

