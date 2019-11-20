Liquor and Lotteries president to speak after assault at Tyndall Park Liquor Mart

Send this page to someone via email

The president of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries called a late evening press conference Wednesday after video surfaced of an assault at a Winnipeg Liquor Mart.

Manny Atwal, president and CEO of MLL will release a statement at the Grant Park Liquor Mart at 9:30 p.m. He is not expected to answer any questions from media tonight but more information is expected to be released Thursday.

The video, which was obtained by Global News, shows males pushing and fighting with security and liquor mart staff at the Tyndall Park location. At one point, one of the males punches a female clerk in the face, and it looks to be unprovoked.

Police nor the MLL have confirmed when the assault took place.

Liquor thefts have been rampant in the past few years, spiking to levels 300 per cent higher than normal.

More to come.