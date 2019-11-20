Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Liquor and Lotteries president to speak after assault at Tyndall Park Liquor Mart

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 10:21 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 10:34 pm
A Manitoba Liquor Mart location in Winnipeg.
A Manitoba Liquor Mart location in Winnipeg. Randall Paul/Global News

The president of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries called a late evening press conference Wednesday after video surfaced of an assault at a Winnipeg Liquor Mart.

Manny Atwal, president and CEO of MLL will release a statement at the Grant Park Liquor Mart at 9:30 p.m. He is not expected to answer any questions from media tonight but more information is expected to be released Thursday.

The video, which was obtained by Global News, shows males pushing and fighting with security and liquor mart staff at the Tyndall Park location. At one point, one of the males punches a female clerk in the face, and it looks to be unprovoked.

Police nor the MLL have confirmed when the assault took place.

Liquor thefts have been rampant in the past few years, spiking to levels 300 per cent higher than normal.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeLiquor TheftsManitoba Liquor MartManitoba Liquor & Lotteries
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.