Saskatchewan Roughriders sign linebacker Cameron Judge for 2020 season

A key piece of the Saskatchewan Roughriders defence will be back with the team for another year.

The Riders said Monday that national linebacker Cameron Judge has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the club through the 2020 CFL season.

Judge, 25, had a break-out year in 2019 with 61 tackles, 11 special teams tackles, five quarterback sacks, two interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — and a forced fumble.

He was nominated as the West Division’s most outstanding Canadian, losing to Montreal Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba.

Judge was the Roughriders first-round pick, and second overall, in the 2017 CFL Draft.

In three seasons with the Riders, the California native has put up 102 defensive tackles, 18 special teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown.

Judge was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

