Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign linebacker Cameron Judge for 2020 season

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 10:42 am
Updated February 3, 2020 10:46 am
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Cameron Judge gains on Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly before stripping the ball during second half CFL action in Regina on October 8, 2018.
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Cameron Judge gains on Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly before stripping the ball during second half CFL action in Regina on October 8, 2018. Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press

A key piece of the Saskatchewan Roughriders defence will be back with the team for another year.

The Riders said Monday that national linebacker Cameron Judge has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the club through the 2020 CFL season.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders round-out coaching staff for 2020 season

Judge, 25, had a break-out year in 2019 with 61 tackles, 11 special teams tackles, five quarterback sacks, two interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — and a forced fumble.

He was nominated as the West Division’s most outstanding Canadian, losing to Montreal Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba.

READ MORE: Toronto Argonauts, Saskatchewan Roughriders to square off in Halifax 

Judge was the Roughriders first-round pick, and second overall, in the 2017 CFL Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

In three seasons with the Riders, the California native has put up 102 defensive tackles, 18 special teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown.

Judge was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

CFL to stage Toronto-Saskatchewan regular-season contest in Halifax
CFL to stage Toronto-Saskatchewan regular-season contest in Halifax
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLSaskatoon SportsFootballRegina SportsRoughridersSaskatchewan RoughridersRidersRoughriders FootballSaskatchewan Roughriders FootballCameron Judge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.