Saskatchewan Roughriders round-out coaching staff for 2020 season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders finalized its roster of assistant coaches on Monday.

Staff will coach the Green and White along with head coach Craig Dickenson for the 2020 CFL season.

Offence

Jason Maas joined the Roughriders in December 2019 as the team’s offensive co-ordinator after spending the last four years as the Edmonton Eskimos’ head coach. The former quarterback won two Grey Cups with the Eskimos in 2003 and 2005, and added another as a coach with the Toronto Argonauts in 2012.

Travis Moore returns as the Riders’ receivers coach. During the 2019 season, he worked with a group that collected over 1,300 yards.

Heading up the team’s offensive line for his fourth season is Stephen Sorrells. The offensive line allowed just 37 sacks and a league-high 26 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

Also joining Rider Nation from the Eskimos is Tim Prinsen, who is the running backs coach.

Josh Lambert rejoins the Riders as offensive assistance with over 15 years of U Sports coaching experience under his belt. He previously worked for the club in the video, research and development department from 2015 to 2018.

Defence

The team extended the contract of defensive co-ordinator Jason Shivers last month through the 2021 season. During 2019, his first season in the position, the Roughriders’ defence allowed the fewest offensive touchdowns, the fewest yards of net offence and made the most sacks.

Richard Kent returns for a third season as Saskatchewan’s defensive backs coach. He was part of the team’s Grey Cup-winning coaching staff in 2013 and came back in 2019.

Saskatchewan’s linebackers coach Deion Melvin joins the club having recently spent time with the Western Illinois Leathernecks in the NCAA Division 1. He was a guest coach at the Riders training camp in Saskatoon last year.

After three seasons coaching the Riders’ running backs, Kent Maugeri shifts over to special teams coach. He joined the team in 2016 and worked with the offence as a quality control coach.

Dickenson remains the special teams co-ordinator in addition to his head coaching duties.

The club parted ways with defensive line coach Mike Scheper in July 2019. The position is expected to be filled in the coming weeks, according to the team.

Saskatchewan kicks off its pre-season action on May 30 in Calgary against the Stampeders.

