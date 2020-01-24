Former Riders GM Brendan Taman hired by Montreal Alouettes following CFL hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager Brendan Taman, 53, is back in the Canadian Football League (CFL) after four and a half seasons.

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that the club hired Taman as senior player personnel executive.

“Brendan possesses a vast knowledge of the CFL and Canadian football, on top of having many years of experience in our league,” Als general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement.

“He will be a great help to our already solid football operations department.”

“I am very happy to join the Alouettes family,” Taman said in a press release on Friday.

“This team played exciting football last season and I want to help this team become even better in 2020 and for many seasons to come.” Tweet This

Taman, a native of Saskatoon, made his first appearance in the CFL with the Green and White in 1987 when he was hired as a player personnel assistant.

He worked his way up in the league to the position of general manager, first with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2004 to 2008 and then back with Saskatchewan from 2010 to 2015.

The Riders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 45-23 at the old Mosaic Stadium to claim the 2013 Grey Cup and the franchise’s fourth title.

At the midway point of the 2015 season, Saskatchewan sat in last place with a 0-9 record.

The Roughriders announced on Aug. 31, 2015, they had relieved Taman as well as head coach Corey Chamblin of their duties. The team finished the year 3-15.

The Als and Riders kick off their 2020 regular seasons at Regina’s new Mosaic Stadium on June 19.