Consumer

2 Rider Stores in Saskatoon closing, 1 opening downtown

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 6:44 pm
Updated January 8, 2020 6:51 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders announce a second store will sell green and white merchandise in Saskatoon.
A new Rider Store in Saskatoon will replace the current outlets in Centre Mall and Lawson Heights malls. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Roughriders franchise says both of its stores in Saskatoon will be replaced with a single, state-of-the-art downtown location.

The new Rider Store in the Midtown shopping mall is expected to open in the spring of 2020.

“Midtown has seen many beautiful renovations over the last year and we believe our innovative design will fit right in with all of that excitement,” Roughriders chief brand officer Anthony Partipilo said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We believe fans will be blown away when they walk into this store this spring, and that it really cements our commitment to Saskatoon and northern Saskatchewan.”

The Rider Store at Lawson Heights will close in February followed by the Centre Mall location in late March.

All current Rider Store staff in Saskatoon will move over to the new location, according to the Canadian Football League franchise.

