New restaurant to fill iconic Saskatoon building is hiring

An iconic building on Idylwyld Drive is expected to soon open its doors to hungry Saskatoon customers, with a new owner.

Saskatoon Station Place closed in July and in its place will be a chain restaurant, the Old Spaghetti Factory.

Hunter Wylie, vice-president of operations with the Old Spaghetti Factory Canada, is in the city for a hiring fair that starts Jan. 3, to fill staff positions for the restaurant, which will have 240 seats.

“It is going to be at the Ramada Hotel on Idylwyld. And we’re looking to hire upwards of 150 people to fill positions both front and back of house,” he said.

“They can apply in person. We are going to be having brief valuable on-the-spot interviews for people that come down. All they need to do is bring a resume. They can fill out an application and they’ll be able to sit with one of us.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian company will be opening the very first Old Spaghetti Factory in Saskatchewan.

“It is mind-blowing how we aren’t here yet. So super excited to be joining the community. We’re a Canadian company, 100-per-cent Canadian owned and operated, been in business for almost 50 years and getting excited to be here,” Wylie said.

Wylie said the iconic location at 221 Idylwyld Dr. North changed hands with a brotherly connection.

“In Gastown in Vancouver, B.C., originally four Greek brothers started our concept. And it’s only fitting to be taking over the old Station Place because it was run by four Greek brothers,” he said.

“We were actually approached by the four brothers when they decided it was time to retire.”

Wylie said they don’t have a firm opening date set but are looking to open towards the end of January.