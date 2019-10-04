Vendasta moving to Saskatoon Square

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon-based technology company is moving to a new location due to significant growth.

Vendasta started with only eight people in 2008 and now has 325 employees.

The company anticipates hundreds more will be working at the company over the next two to three years and says it needs a space that has room for expansion.

The company said it is confident its new location in Saskatoon Square will be a good fit.

“We are definitely pleased with the outcome,” said Vendasta CFO Richard Cheung.

“Not only does this building meet our current needs but it provides us with the flexibility to grow into additional floors as the business continues to grow.”

Vendasta will take over the top four floors of the 17-storey building on the northeast corner of 22nd Street East and 4th Avenue North.

“Serving the needs of Vendasta while working with the real estate community has been a very engaging process, and we are happy to see success achieved on all fronts,” said Lisa Oberding, associate vice-president with Colliers International.

“The move by Vendasta to remain in Saskatoon’s [central business district] speaks volumes to the confidence it has in its product, its people and the stakeholders it interacts with in the city,” Oberding said.

About 80 to 100 employees will move to the new Saskatoon Square office space in November, and 650 employees are expected to be working out of the building by fall 2021, the company said.

Vendasta delivers software services to local businesses and has been named one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Canada by Deloitte.