Saskatchewan Roughriders extend Canadian long snapper Jorgen Hus on one-year deal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have extended Canadian long snapper Jorgen Hus for another year. The two sides agreed on a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Hus is entering his sixth season in the Canadian Football League (CFL), all with the Roughriders.

In 81 career games, the Saskatoon native has made 15 special teams tackles and one defensive tackle.

Hus, 30, was originally drafted by the Edmonton Eskimos in 2013, but didn’t sign a CFL contract until 2015 after the Roughriders acquired his rights.

He also spent time in National Football League with the St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

4:45 Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO reflects on 2019 Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO reflects on 2019

