Winnipeg Blue Bombers hope to beat Saskatchewan Roughriders in Grey Cup merch sales of $1.9M

The historic Grey Cup championship is in the rear-view mirror, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers – and their fans – aren’t ready to stop the party just yet.

After the parade, the social, a family day, and a memorable appearance by some Bombers stars, Cup-in-hand, at Tuesday’s Winnipeg Jets game, Bomber fans want to revel in the team’s victory just a little longer.

The team announced this week that its Grey Cup merchandise sales are on pace to set a CFL record, which would eclipse the numbers reached by the rival Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2013.

Although the Bombers don’t have official sales figures tallied yet, the Riders reported sales of $1.9 million in 2013 Grey Cup merch, so a sales record by the Winnipeg team should be at least over the $2 million mark.

“The first week was overwhelming in terms of the inventory we went through,” Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller told 680 CJOB.

“It’s just been huge. You’ll see it keep growing, it’s not slowing down. You can feel the buzz… it’s just phenomenal.”

Miller said he expected the response to be big, but not as overwhelming as it has been. The team sold 3,500 championship hats in the first week alone, and demand hasn’t abated.

“We had a good sense that once the Cup was back in Winnipeg, you’d see that fire reignited, and that’s what we’re seeing. You see the passionate fans, and the entire community wants to be part of this… and we welcome everybody.” Tweet This

Miller said the team has more events to be announced throughout December, where fans will get an opportunity to be up close and personal with the trophy.

“It’s just been fantastic for our city,” he said, “and I think that’ll continue. It’s pretty magical to see people look at that Cup. There’s a lot of history there.”

