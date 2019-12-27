Dan Clark signs extension with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have not let the Christmas holidays stop them from signing players to contract extensions.

The team said Friday that centre Dan Clark, 31, signed a two-year extension to stay with the club through the 2021 season.

The Regina native joined the Riders as a territorial junior in 2009.

Since then, Clark has played in 112 regular-season games, six playoff games and the 2013 Grey Cup.

He anchored an offensive line in 2019 that allowed only 37 sacks while opening up holes for 2,030 yards of rushing and a league-high 26 rushing touchdowns.

Clark was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 for the first time in his career and was also the team’s most outstanding lineman.

The Riders also signed defensive lineman Chad Geter to a two-year contract extension on Thursday, keeping him with the team through the 2021 season.

Geter played two games with the Montreal Alouettes before re-joining the team midway through the 2019 season,

He appeared in six games and made three sacks, nine defensive tackles and two special teams tackles.

Geter originally signed with the Riders in 2018, playing in 18 regular-season games and the West Semifinal.

