Montreal reacts to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s Super Bowl win

Send this page to someone via email

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is a Super Bowl champion.

The Quebecer was already the first doctor to play in the Super Bowl, but now he can also claim the title of first person from the province to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs’ fourth-quarter comeback to defeat San Francisco 31-20.

READ MORE: Montreal animals place their bets on who will be Super Bowl LIV champs

On the campus of McGill University, where the 28-year-old played football before entering the NFL in 2014, students reacted to the news with excitement.

McGill student Melanie Goyett told Global News that watching the game knowing Duvernay-Tardif was once a McGill student was exciting.

“He represents us,” she said.

Congrats to ⁦@mcgillu⁩ grad Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on winning a Super Bowl ring in KC’s 31-20 victory over SanFrancisco. Also winning a ring is McGill grad https://t.co/KblUaDSPgu Darche, team physician ⁦@jp5251⁩ ⁦@LaurentDTardif⁩ ⁦@SashaGhavami⁩⁩ pic.twitter.com/TOp9cnXVr4 — McGill Athletics (@McGillAthletics) February 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On Twitter, the university made note of Duvernay-Tardif’s win, adding praise as well for Dr. J.P. Darche, the team’s physician, who is also a McGill alum.

READ MORE: Montreal company PixMob lights up 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

Joshua Archibald, a McGill football player, said it’s motivating to play for the same university team as the player once did.

“I’m standing in the exact same locker room,” Archibald said. “If he can do it, so can we.”

McGill football coach Ronald Hilaire, who has followed Duvernay-Tardif’s career throughout the years, said the historic win was nothing short of incredible.

“In the fourth quarter, battling to get back and ultimately win, it was quite a surreal moment,” he said.

Quebec Premier François Legault also took to twitter to congratulate the player, saying the victory was a proud moment for the province.

Un Québécois remporte le #SuperBowl! Quel bonheur de voir le Québec rayonner à travers le monde! Bravo à @LaurentDTardif et son équipe, les @Chiefs, pour cet exploit. Laurent, tu fais la fierté de tout un peuple ce soir. #ChiefsKingdom — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

If Duvernay-Tardif gets the chance to bring the trophy home with him in the off-season that lies ahead, it is likely he will make a stop with his championship hardware on the McGill University campus.

–With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

2:16 A Canadian doctor’s football journey to Super Bowl LIV A Canadian doctor’s football journey to Super Bowl LIV