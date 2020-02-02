Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

Montreal animals place their bets on who will be Super Bowl LIV champs

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 1:01 pm
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. David J. Phillip / The Canadian Press

With only a few hours left until Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, Quebecers are placing their bets and making their predictions on which team will be crowned champion.

Montreal’s own Zoo Ecomuseum, joined in on the prediction fun by posting a video on social media Thursday showing three of their animals reaching towards a plate of food, labelled according to each team.

A wood turtle, a rat and two ravens were invited to choose whether the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs would win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, as determined by the plate of food they selected.

READ MORE: Quebec M.D., Kansas City Chiefs lineman to compete in the Super Bowl

The turtle chose the 49ers, while the three others opted for the Kansas City Chiefs. Some could speculate that their animal instincts suggest Quebec-native Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could be crowned a Super Bowl champ.

Story continues below advertisement

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

READ MORE: Montreal-born NFL star Laurent Duvernay-Tardif officially graduates from McGill med school

The teams will hit the field at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing in the half-time show.

Super Bowl weekend in full swing as Chiefs, 49ers set to face off in Miami
Super Bowl weekend in full swing as Chiefs, 49ers set to face off in Miami
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FootballMiamiJennifer LopezKansas City ChiefsSan Francisco 49ersShakiraSuper Bowl LIVpredictionsBetsDr. Laurent Duvernay-TardifZoo Ecomuseum
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.