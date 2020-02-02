Montreal animals place their bets on who will be Super Bowl LIV champs

Send this page to someone via email

With only a few hours left until Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, Quebecers are placing their bets and making their predictions on which team will be crowned champion.

Montreal’s own Zoo Ecomuseum, joined in on the prediction fun by posting a video on social media Thursday showing three of their animals reaching towards a plate of food, labelled according to each team.

A wood turtle, a rat and two ravens were invited to choose whether the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs would win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, as determined by the plate of food they selected.

READ MORE: Quebec M.D., Kansas City Chiefs lineman to compete in the Super Bowl

The turtle chose the 49ers, while the three others opted for the Kansas City Chiefs. Some could speculate that their animal instincts suggest Quebec-native Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could be crowned a Super Bowl champ.

Story continues below advertisement

3 animaux du zoo ont fait leurs prédictions pour le #Superbowl2020! Qui aura raison entre la tortue des bois, le rat ou les grands corbeaux? 3 animals of the zoo made their predictions for the #Superbowl2020! Who will be right between the Wood Turtle, the Rat or the two Ravens? pic.twitter.com/WPhmdFSoin — Zoo Ecomuseum (@ZooEcomuseum) January 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

READ MORE: Montreal-born NFL star Laurent Duvernay-Tardif officially graduates from McGill med school

The teams will hit the field at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing in the half-time show.

1:06 Super Bowl weekend in full swing as Chiefs, 49ers set to face off in Miami Super Bowl weekend in full swing as Chiefs, 49ers set to face off in Miami