Kerri Einarson tops Jennifer Jones to win Manitoba Scotties

Gimli’s Kerri Einarson will represent Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, beginning February 15th.
She earned a berth in the tournament after an 8-6 victory over Jennifer Jones on Sunday afternoon at the provincial Scotties in Rivers.
Team Einarson knocked off Tracy Fleury’s undefeated St. Paul rink on Saturday, to earn a bye into Sunday’s final.
Jones and Fleury will meet in the national wildcard game, with the winner punching a ticket to the tournament in Moose Jaw.
The win marks Einarson’s second career provincial championship.
WATCH: 2020 Manitoba Scotties Preview
Manitoba Scotties Preview
COMMENTS