Kerri Einarson tops Jennifer Jones to win Manitoba Scotties

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 8:54 pm
Updated February 2, 2020 8:55 pm
Wild Card skip Kerri Einarson takes on Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. .
Wild Card skip Kerri Einarson takes on Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick

Gimli’s Kerri Einarson will represent Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, beginning February 15th.

She earned a berth in the tournament after an 8-6 victory over Jennifer Jones on Sunday afternoon at the provincial Scotties in Rivers.

READ MORE: Top seed suffers early loss to kick off Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Einarson knocked off Tracy Fleury’s undefeated St. Paul rink on Saturday, to earn a bye into Sunday’s final.

Jones and Fleury will meet in the national wildcard game, with the winner punching a ticket to the tournament in Moose Jaw.

The win marks Einarson’s second career provincial championship.

