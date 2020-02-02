Kerri Einarson tops Jennifer Jones to win Manitoba Scotties

Send this page to someone via email

Gimli’s Kerri Einarson will represent Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, beginning February 15th.

She earned a berth in the tournament after an 8-6 victory over Jennifer Jones on Sunday afternoon at the provincial Scotties in Rivers.

Team Einarson knocked off Tracy Fleury’s undefeated St. Paul rink on Saturday, to earn a bye into Sunday’s final.

Jones and Fleury will meet in the national wildcard game, with the winner punching a ticket to the tournament in Moose Jaw.

The win marks Einarson’s second career provincial championship.

