Top seed suffers early loss to kick off Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts

It didn’t take long for the first major upset at the provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Rivers, Manitoba.

The second seeded Kerri Einarson foursome dropped their opening game 6-5 to Abby Ackland on Wednesday afternoon in draw two. Ackland stole a single point in the 10th end to secure the victory.

It was smooth sailing for the other top teams. Top seed and defending champion Tracy Fleury stole points in four consecutive ends to defeat Kristy Watling 8-4 in the opening draw. Third seed Jennifer Jones, meanwhile, made quick work of Terry Ursel.

Jones scored four points in the seventh end en route to a convincing 11-2 draw two victory.

Fourth seed Beth Peterson also started it off with a win as her team defeated Jennifer Briscoe 8-5. Theresa Cannon beat Jennifer Clark-Rouire 8-7 in the only other draw one match.

Also in the afternoon draw, Darcy Robertson scored four in the ninth end in an 11-3 triumph over Janelle Vachon.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the championship round on Saturday. The championship game is scheduled for 4:00 pm on Sunday.

