Crime

Man, 52, dies after hit-and-run in Peguis First Nation

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 4:29 pm
A 52-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run in Peguis First Nation.
A 52-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run in Peguis First Nation. File / Global News

A man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in northern Manitoba on Saturday.

Fisher Branch RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on West Road, approximately two kilometres north of Highway 17, in Peguis First Nation shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say responding officers found a 52-year-old male from Peguis on the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a northbound vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or to file a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Peguis First Nation is location about 200 kilimetres north of Winnipeg

