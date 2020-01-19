Manitoba man, 19, dies in head-on crash northeast of Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and another two are seriously injured after a head-on crash northeast of Winnipeg on Saturday.

Powerview RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11, approximately four km east of Highway 59, at around 5:40 p.m. in the RM of Alexander. Police said a car travelling west on Highway 11 collided head-on with a truck travelling east.

The 19-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police believe the two, both from Traverse Bay, Man., were not wearing seatbelts.

Police said the driver of the truck, a 65-year-old male from St. Georges, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Poor visibility and icy conditions are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Powerview RCMP, along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

Powerview is about 130 km northeast of Winnipeg.

