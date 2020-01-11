Gimli woman dead after crash in Sandy Hook

A 61-year-old Gimli woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sandy Hook.
According to Manitoba RCMP, a 43-year-old woman from Gimli was driving her SUV northbound on Highway 9 behind another car at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, when the car in front of her started to slow down near 17th Avenue in Sandy Hook.
The woman tried to slow down too, but the road was slick with ice, RCMP say. She swerved left to avoid a crash, but ended up in the southbound lane where her SUV collided head-on with the 61-year-old’s car.
The victim died in hospital. The 43-year-old woman and her passenger weren’t injured.
Neither drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, RCMP say. No one is facing charges, but local police are still investigating.
