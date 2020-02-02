A man showed up for a first date but was nearly robbed instead, say Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a man who showed up for what he thought was a first date on Saturday, became the victim of an attempted robbery instead.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say that at approximately 9:36 p.m., a man met with a woman for a first date at the Cranberry Crescent playground on La Pierre Crescent.

When the victim sat down on a bench to speak with his prospective date, he was approached by another man.

Police say that the other man told the victim to “give him his wallet and phone or he would be stabbed.”

According to police, the victim did not see a weapon and ran from the park, but was chased by both of the would-be thieves.

HRP said officers were alerted to the incident when the victim ran towards a police vehicle that was patrolling in the area.

The man and woman who were chasing the victim then an back into the park, pursued by officers on foot.

Police say officers eventually arrested the man after he ran into a residence on La Pierre Crescent. The woman, who was also in the residence, turned herself over to police after a short negotiation.

HRP say the 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were charged with robbery before being released on conditions. They’ll appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.