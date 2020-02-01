Edmonton police search for man who is considered a risk to the public

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for being unlawfully at large.
Police said Troy Opie, 32, is a risk to the public and the police.
Opie was last seen Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 137 Avenue and 40 Street. He was wearing a black jacket and hat, dark pants, white runners and carrying several bags.
Anyone with information regarding Opie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police.
