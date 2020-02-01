Menu

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Crime

Edmonton police search for man who is considered a risk to the public

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 4:22 pm
Troy Opie is wanted by Edmonton police for being unlawfully at large, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. .
Troy Opie is wanted by Edmonton police for being unlawfully at large, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. . Edmonton Police Service, Courtesy

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Police said Troy Opie, 32, is a risk to the public and the police.

READ MORE: Man wanted Canada-wide for Edmonton attempted murder could be in Toronto, Saskatoon

Opie was last seen Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 137 Avenue and 40 Street. He was wearing a black jacket and hat, dark pants, white runners and carrying several bags.

READ MORE: Edmonton police looking for ‘high risk’ offender

Anyone with information regarding Opie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police.

