Edmonton police search for man who is considered a risk to the public

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Police said Troy Opie, 32, is a risk to the public and the police.

Opie was last seen Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 137 Avenue and 40 Street. He was wearing a black jacket and hat, dark pants, white runners and carrying several bags.

Anyone with information regarding Opie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police.

