Edmonton police search for suspects in alleged hammer attack
Edmonton police said two people were injured on Tuesday night after being attacked by a hammer in the west end.
Police believe two men attacked two other males with a hammer at Westmount Centre on Groat Road and 111 Avenue.
“Two males were actually beaking off at each other. One pulled out a hammer and hit one of the males,” Staff Sgt. Barry Maron said. “The two that were the “assaulters,” you might say, took off in a car.”
Maron said one of the victims sustained a cut to his head that required stitches.
The extent of the injuries to the other victim is not known.
Maron said investigators don’t believe the two groups were known to each other.
“It’s just 20-year-old testosterone,” he said.
Police are still searching for the two suspects.
