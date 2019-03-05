Aggravated assault charge laid in ‘random, vicious’ attack in south Edmonton

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a random attack in south Edmonton last week that left a 65-year-old man in critical condition.

Officers were called to 48 Street and 22 Avenue in the community of Pollard Meadows at 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Feb. 27.

A 65-year-old man was out for an afternoon walk in the area when he was attacked.

“This was a random, unprovoked, vicious assault,” Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison said on Friday.

The man was on the ground in medical distress when police arrived. He was taken to hospital, where police said he remained in critical condition on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section has charged Tyshawn Carl Murray Noering with one count of aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Noering has three outstanding assault charges, all alleged to have occurred on Nov. 22, 2018.

Noering is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

Watch below: After an attack on a 65-year-old man Edmonton police describe as “random” and “vicious,” EPS is appealing to the public for answers. Albert Delitala reports. (Filed March 1, 2019).

Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.