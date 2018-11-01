Arrest made in series of north Edmonton sexual assaults

Edmonton police have arrested a man after five sexual assaults were reported in north Edmonton between July and October.

Two separate assaults were reported on May 16 in the Newton area and a third was reported in Beverly on July 15, police said on Thursday morning.

Two more assaults were reported in the Kensington neighbourhood on Oct. 12.

Police said each time the victim reported a man running up behind them and groping them before running away. In one case, the suspect reportedly tackled the woman and held her down.

James Edward Shaw, 36, was arrested on Oct. 24 in Ardrossan. He’s facing five counts of sexual assault.

Police believe there may have been other women assaulted who didn’t come forward. Investigators are asking possible victims, and anyone else with information related to these incidents, to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.