Edmonton police searching for man they believe stole credit card, spent $17K

The Edmonton Police Service released images caught on surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with a significant credit card fraud.

It’s believed the man stole a credit card during a residential break and enter in southeast Calgary in early 2018.

He then allegedly made hundreds of purchases on the Visa debit card in January 2018 at 41 locations in Calgary, Red Deer, St. Albert and Edmonton.

Police say more than $17,000 worth of fraudulent credit and debit card purchases were made.

The card was used at a variety of businesses, including liquor and clothing stores.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Edmonton police at (780) 423-4567.

