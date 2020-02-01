Menu

Crime

Man injured after shots fired at tow truck on Highway 404 ramp in Markham, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 4:35 pm
OPP say a man suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police say a man was injured early Saturday after shots were fired at a tow truck on a Highway 404 on-ramp.

Police said officers were called to the Steeles Avenue westbound ramp to Highway 404 northbound in Markham around 1:45 a.m.

Officers said a male driver and a female passenger were stationary in a tow truck when a vehicle approached and “assailants” fired shots, injuring the man.

READ MORE: Police investigating string of tow-truck fires in Toronto, York Region

He was treated and released from hospital, police said, adding the female passenger was not injured.

No suspect information has been released.

In an interview with Global News, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt wouldn’t say if the incident may be connected to recent violent incidents involving tow truck companies in the GTA, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Durham police seize several vehicles following investigation into tow truck companies

On Dec. 23, Mark Graves, the president of the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario, said a series of tow truck fires in the GTA could be attributed to an “escalation” in tow truck companies challenging each other for work.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Tow trucks torched in what may be a ‘turf war’
