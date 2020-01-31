Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 arrested after Peterborough police seize fentanyl, cocaine, meth from vehicle, residences

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 3:53 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 4:27 pm
Peterborough police arrested four people following a drug bust.
Peterborough police arrested four people following a drug bust. Peterborough Police Service

Four people face drug-related charges following a high-risk vehicle stop and a raid of several residences in Peterborough and Central Hastings on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says as part of an ongoing investigation, members of the intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drugs unit and the emergency response team conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at two Peterborough residences and in one motor vehicle.

READ MORE: Ajax man arrested after officers seize handgun, drugs during traffic stop, Peterborough County OPP say

Police and Central Hastings OPP executed a third residential search warrant in Deloro, Ont., 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

During the search warrants, officers located and seized items including:

  • 21 ounces of cocaine
  • Seven ounces of fentanyl
  • 26 ounces of crystal methamphetamine
  • Canadian currency
  • Cellular devices and weigh scales

Kevin Wayne Young, 41, of Chamberlain St. and Clinton Robert Williams, 32, of Park St. N., both of Peterborough, were each charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • 2 counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine)
  • 2 counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

Young was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (a taser and brass knuckles).

Naeem Anwar Mohammed, 35, of Grandville Ave., Toronto, and Logan Warren Cardoza, 26, of Anton Square, Pickering, were each charged with:

  • 2 counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine)
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Mohammed was also charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine) and possession for the purpose of distributing.

Police say all four accused were held in custody and were scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Friday.

Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins
Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCocaineDrug BustMethPeterborough Police ServiceDrug PossessionPeterborough drug bust
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.