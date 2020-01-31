4 arrested after Peterborough police seize fentanyl, cocaine, meth from vehicle, residences

Four people face drug-related charges following a high-risk vehicle stop and a raid of several residences in Peterborough and Central Hastings on Thursday.
The Peterborough Police Service says as part of an ongoing investigation, members of the intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drugs unit and the emergency response team conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at two Peterborough residences and in one motor vehicle.
Police and Central Hastings OPP executed a third residential search warrant in Deloro, Ont., 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.
During the search warrants, officers located and seized items including:
- 21 ounces of cocaine
- Seven ounces of fentanyl
- 26 ounces of crystal methamphetamine
- Canadian currency
- Cellular devices and weigh scales
Kevin Wayne Young, 41, of Chamberlain St. and Clinton Robert Williams, 32, of Park St. N., both of Peterborough, were each charged with:
- 2 counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine)
- 2 counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.
Young was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (a taser and brass knuckles).
Naeem Anwar Mohammed, 35, of Grandville Ave., Toronto, and Logan Warren Cardoza, 26, of Anton Square, Pickering, were each charged with:
- 2 counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Mohammed was also charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine) and possession for the purpose of distributing.
Police say all four accused were held in custody and were scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Friday.
