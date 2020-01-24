Ajax man arrested after officers seize handgun, drugs during traffic stop: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Ajax man was arrested on Thursday after Peterborough County OPP say officers seized drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop as part of a month-long investigation.

Around 10 a.m., the OPP’s community street crime unit and the Central Region OPP emergency response team conducted a traffic stop in Peterborough. Police say officers seized drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, along with a loaded handgun, cellphones, digital scales, laptop computers and cash.

The value of the drugs seized is approximately $15,000, according to police.

Kirkland Williams, 25, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition

Occupying a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Failure to comply with a recognizance

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

