Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ajax man arrested after officers seize handgun, drugs during traffic stop: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 9:36 am
OPP say officers seized this handgun along with drugs following a traffic stop in Peterborough.
OPP say officers seized this handgun along with drugs following a traffic stop in Peterborough. Peterborough County OPP

An Ajax man was arrested on Thursday after Peterborough County OPP say officers seized drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop as part of a month-long investigation.

Around 10 a.m., the OPP’s community street crime unit and the Central Region OPP emergency response team conducted a traffic stop in Peterborough. Police say officers seized drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, along with a loaded handgun, cellphones, digital scales, laptop computers and cash.

READ MORE: 5 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine seized from Peterborough apartments — police

The value of the drugs seized is approximately $15,000, according to police.

Kirkland Williams, 25, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
  • Occupying a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Failure to comply with a recognizance
Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins
Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCocaineDrug BustHeroinHandgunPeterborough County OPPloaded gunLoaded handgunPeterborough drug bustPeterborough County crimePeterborough County OPP drug bust
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.