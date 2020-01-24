Ajax man arrested after officers seize handgun, drugs during traffic stop: Peterborough County OPP

An Ajax man was arrested on Thursday after Peterborough County OPP say officers seized drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop as part of a month-long investigation.
Around 10 a.m., the OPP’s community street crime unit and the Central Region OPP emergency response team conducted a traffic stop in Peterborough. Police say officers seized drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, along with a loaded handgun, cellphones, digital scales, laptop computers and cash.
The value of the drugs seized is approximately $15,000, according to police.
Kirkland Williams, 25, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
- Occupying a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Failure to comply with a recognizance
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.
